Reviewing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -32.92 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -12.34

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Krystal Biotech and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.21%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 70.30%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -22.25% -20.08%

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

