Reviewing Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A Chico’s FAS -7.37% -40.13% -5.91%

77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00

Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus price target of $88.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Chico’s FAS has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.45 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -3.54

Victoria’s Secret has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chico’s FAS.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret beats Chico’s FAS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

