Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,435 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gogo were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GOGO stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

