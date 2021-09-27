Rhumbline Advisers Has $878,000 Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of AxoGen worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $666.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

