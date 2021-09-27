Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 275,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU opened at $12.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.