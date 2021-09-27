Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $1 Million Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,006,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,085,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $479.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.