RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNPOF stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.