Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.40. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

