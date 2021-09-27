Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.79.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,390,402 shares of company stock valued at $353,096,991 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 694,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 586,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.