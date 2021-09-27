Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $196,000 Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock worth $14,550,872. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

