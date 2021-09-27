Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

