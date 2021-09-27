Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,315 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.