Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,404 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RZV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RZV opened at $92.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $100.10.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.