Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 11,543 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

