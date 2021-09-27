Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,850 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 11.6% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $104.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

