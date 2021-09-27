Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $53,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 100.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $466.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

