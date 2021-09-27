Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

