Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
S&W Seed stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.