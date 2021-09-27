Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

