Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.65.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
