Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

