Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.17

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.17, with a volume of 17410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

