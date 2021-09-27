Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 target price on Royal Mail and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.74.

ROYMY opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

