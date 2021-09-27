Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,700 National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

