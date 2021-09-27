Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $148,000 Investment in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $12.27 on Monday. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.21 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

