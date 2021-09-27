Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSKY. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

