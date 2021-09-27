Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,298 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Level One Bancorp worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LEVL opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.