Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $109,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.67.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

