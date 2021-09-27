Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

