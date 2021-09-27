RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

RWEOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $37.70. 38,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,861. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

