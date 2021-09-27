Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $13.33 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

