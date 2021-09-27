Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $82,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $243.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.14 and a 12 month high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.