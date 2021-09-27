salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $335.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $203,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

