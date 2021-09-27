Salient Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,453,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of SunPower by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 106,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

SunPower stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

