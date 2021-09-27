Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.14. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

