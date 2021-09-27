Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.0% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH stock opened at $269.74 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $164.92 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.