Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Etsy makes up approximately 0.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

