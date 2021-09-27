Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,118.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,633 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.60 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40.

