Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.64% of Sealed Air worth $56,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

