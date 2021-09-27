Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $35.80 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

