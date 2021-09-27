Sei Investments Co. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Olympic Steel worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

