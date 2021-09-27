Sei Investments Co. Has $306,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $871,150 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.