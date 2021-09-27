Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.98 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

