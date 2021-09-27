Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

