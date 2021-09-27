Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $152.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

