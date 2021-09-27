Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,219 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth $3,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth $447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 37.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 61.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,236,815. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

