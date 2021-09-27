Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.54

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.54 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 91274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.
SMLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.
About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.