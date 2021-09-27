Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.54

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.54 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 91274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

SMLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

