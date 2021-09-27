SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 5.7%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) was down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 2,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

