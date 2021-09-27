Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,993,841.66 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of SXT opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 413,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.