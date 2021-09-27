Sentinel Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,780.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $176,211.04 and approximately $123,780.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

