Shard Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Shard has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $4,384.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shard has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

