Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 3,808 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $644.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.